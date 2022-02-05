Abu Bakar, 1993 Mumbai blasts accused, held in UAE; likely to be extradited to India soon

New Delhi, Feb 05: In a major crackdown, India's one of most wanted terrorists, Abu Bakar, who is prime accused of 1993 Mumbai serial blast accused has been held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Indian security agencies after nearly 3 decades of manhunt. Abu Bakar is Dawood Ibrahim's close aide.

One of the prime conspirators of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Abu Bakar, whose full name is Abu Bakar Abdul Gafur Shaikh, had been residing in UAE and Pakistan. In 1997, a 'Red Corner Notice' was issued against him.

A series of 12 terrorist blasts at different places had rocked Mumbai (then known as Bombay) on 12 March 1993 resulting in 257 fatalities and over 700 injuries.

The apprehended terrorist was involved in arms and explosives training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, landing of RDX used in the serial blasts, and conspiracy and planning at Dawood Ibrahim's residence in Dubai. Bakar was also involved in the smuggling of gold, clothing and electronics from Gulf countries to Mumbai with Mohammad and Mustafa Dossa - key lieutenants of Dawood Ibrahim.

Abu Bakar has several business interests in Dubai and has married an Iranian national who is his second wife. Bakar was once apprehended in 2019. However, he had managed to evade arrest by the UAE authorities due to some documentation issues.

As per the reports, the process of Bakar's extradition, one of India's most wanted terrorists, has been initiated. The report quoted sources in the central government as saying that the terrorist, who has been on India's most-wanted list for nearly 29 years, would finally face the law once he is brought back from UAE.