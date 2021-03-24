ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021: MK Stalin-led DMK to stand strong in Tamil Nadu assembly election

The TN elections are too close to call: Here is what changed in the past three weeks

Chennai, Mar 24: As the incumbent Tamil Nadu government completes its 5-year term in governance, the State is all set to have its single-phase assembly election for 38 districts capturing 234 seats on April 6. According to the Election Commission, the poll results will be announced on May 2.

It can be seen that this election is an important one for Tamil Nadu as this is the first assembly poll to happen without the towering presence of titans M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The results this time around will reveal if AIADMK can stand on its own in the absence of Jayalalithaa and whether Karunanidhi's son Stalin has been able to inherit the wide following of his father.

As the tussle for power continues, ABP News in partnership with C-Voter conducted a snap poll to understand what is the popular opinion among voters in Tamil Nadu.

According to the early projection, UPA (DMK + Congress + Others) is expected to see a gain of 6.6 per cent of votes. On the other hand, NDA (AIADMK + BJP + Others) is projected to witness a loss of -9.1 per cent votes in the upcoming polls. The new entrant Kamal Haasan-led MNM is projected to gain 4.4 per cent votes in the election.

In this early estimation, the DMK alliance is making significant gains with the coalition expected to win 117 seats, an increase of 79 seats as compared to last time, and is thereby projected to gain a majority in the upcoming election.

According to the ABP CVoters, this comes as a concerning development for AIADMK as its alliance is expected to win 49 seats, a loss of 87 seats in comparison to 2016 results.

In terms of the range of seats, UPA is projected to receive 173 to 181 seats, NDA can have 45 to 53 seats; followed by MNM with 1 to 5, AMMK with 1 to 5, and others 0 to 4.