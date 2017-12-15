Aarushi murder case: Hemraj's widow moves SC, challenging acquittal of Rajesh, Nupur Talwar

Months after Allahabad High Court acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, giving them benefit of doubt, in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and servant Hemraj, the latter's wife has moved Supreme Court against the acquittal.

In October, the Talwars, who are both dentists, were found not guilty by the Allahabad High Court of the double murder in their flat in Noida in 2008.

The High Court's verdict said there was no evidence to prove that the Talwars were guilty and freed them from jail. The CBI, which investigated the case, has not decided yet whether it will appeal to the Supreme Court against the Talwars' acquittal.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead at the Talwars' Noida residence in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially pointed at 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

