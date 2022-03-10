AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

Celebrations begin in UP as BJP gets set to register historic win

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 10: AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri Assembly constituency, the Election Commission confirmed on its website Thursday. Mann won over Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of over 58,000 votes.

"The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," Mann said addressing party workers and supporters at Dhuri after the AAP appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes.

He thanked the people of Punjab for landslide victory. He said that he would work sincerely to change the face of Punjab. He said that change would be visible within a month. He said that people would run the government.

He also said that no government office will carry photograph of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar will be put on walls in government offices.

He lsited his priorities to check unemployment, improve health and education system. He said that people wanted good health facilities and good schools. He told people of Punjab to trust him and he will deliver to them.

As of now, AAP has been confirmed as the winner in 13 of 117 seats. They are leading in 79 other seats.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 15:09 [IST]