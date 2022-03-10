YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri Assembly constituency, the Election Commission confirmed on its website Thursday. Mann won over Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of over 58,000 votes.

    AAPs Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singhs ancestral village

    "The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," Mann said addressing party workers and supporters at Dhuri after the AAP appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes.

    He thanked the people of Punjab for landslide victory. He said that he would work sincerely to change the face of Punjab. He said that change would be visible within a month. He said that people would run the government.

    He also said that no government office will carry photograph of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar will be put on walls in government offices.

    He lsited his priorities to check unemployment, improve health and education system. He said that people wanted good health facilities and good schools. He told people of Punjab to trust him and he will deliver to them.

    Bhagwant Mann
    Know all about
    Bhagwant Mann

    As of now, AAP has been confirmed as the winner in 13 of 117 seats. They are leading in 79 other seats.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 manipur election 2022 bhagwant mann assembly election results

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X