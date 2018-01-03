AAP Rajya Sabha nominees: Sanjay Singh's name confirmed, other names yet to be finalised

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is yet to finalise the list of three nominees it would send to the Rajya Sabha. Several names are doing the rounds, but what appears for sure is that Sanjay Singh would make the cut. Singh has emerged as the sole consensus candidate while a number of prominent names within the party are said to be vying for the other two slots.

Singh has been campaign committee in-charge in three elections but has never contested one. Born in 1972 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Singh was an activist before joining AAP.

A PTI report quoted an AAP functionary as saying that there were several capable leaders like Ashutosh, Atishi Marlena, Pankaj Gupta, Meera Sanyal, Ashish Khetan even Raghav Chadha in the party. The functionary added that "there will be some heartburn if one name is picked over the others".

Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi is set to be held on January 16. The AAP, which has a huge majority in the Delhi Assembly, is likely to win all the three seats.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel had on Tuesday batted for Kumar Vishwas as AAP's candidate for Rajya Sabha.

"If there is someone who can silence the fake nationalists in the Parliament, then it is Kumar Vishwas but wonders who in the party is so insecure of his standing that he is hell-bent on destroying the party," Patel tweeted.

The AAP had last year approached former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan in this regard but he declined the offer. There were reports that the party talked to former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur who also did not agree to it.

The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs