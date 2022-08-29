Number politics: Why Kejriwal is accusing BJP of trying to poach '40 MLAs'

AAP MLAs to stay overnight at Delhi Assembly demanding probe against LG

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Aam Aadmi Party MLA's will stay overnight at the Delhi Assembly premises, demanding a probe against Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak alleged that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

''We are going to stay overnight in the Delhi Assembly in protest and to demand a probe against the LG,'' PTI reported quoting a source.

Files being sent to LG for opinion, approval without CM Kejriwal's signature, say LG office sources

Earlier in the day, Pathak also demanded a probe into the alleged scam.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tabled a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, saying it was meant to prove that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' may have been successful in other states but it failed here as all AAP MLAs are "hardcore honest".

He said the BJP could not poach any of the AAP MLAs. He also alleged that the BJP will try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days.

Kejriwal said the current central government is the "most corrupt" as it is "buying MLAs" by taxing the common people, while it is waiving loans of its billionaire friends.

The House was later adjourned for the day amid an uproar over allegations that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Earlier, challenging the BJP to buy even one AAP MLA, Kejriwal said, "The confidence motion is to show that 'Operation Lotus' could have been successful in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states but failed in Delhi. It is also to show that every AAP MLA is hardcore honest".

He accused the BJP of toppling governments in Manipur, Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.