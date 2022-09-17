YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Delhi Waqf Board graft case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Amanatullah Khan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi's Okhla area, was on Saturday sent to four-day police custody in the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case.

    The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as the chairman.

    AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Delhi Waqf Board graft case
    File Photo of Amanatullah Khan

    The ACB on Friday conducted searches at Khan's house and other premises linked to him and seized Rs 24 lakh as well as two unlicensed weapons, the officials said.

    AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case

    The ACB had issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.

    Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office. A senior official said the searches were conducted on Friday at the house of Khan and his other locations. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash, two unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were seized, the official said.

    Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    aap mla new delhi politics

    Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 18:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X