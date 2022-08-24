AAP leaders were offered Rs 20 crore to join BJP says Sisodia in explosive claim

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi's deputy chief minister on Wednesday claimed that the BJP offered Rs 20 crore to Delhi MLAs for an exodus from his party.

Sisodia made the allegations days after a CBI raid on him in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. He said that the BJP tried to arm twist him into joining the BJP.

He said that the BJP is also scaring the MLAs with CBI and ED raids. When they failed to break me, they offered Rs 20 crore each to other AAP MLAs. They are trying to intimidate them with threat of raids, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

We will die but won't betray he said while adding that AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal is the follower of the legendary revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

This is serious matter: Kejriwal on AAP's claims about BJP offer

Last week after the CBI raids at his house, Sisodia said that the Centre was planning to arrest him. He further claimed that the AAP ministers were being targeted due to the rising stature of Arvind Kejriwal in national politics.

The AAP said that the raids were carried out as the BJP sees Kejriwal as a direct rival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 15:02 [IST]