AAP cries foul over IT Department notice of Rs 30.67 crore

The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party asking why the department should not recover Rs 30.67 crore from the party ruling Delhi, said reports.

The AAP, on its part, has dubbed the IT department notice a "vindictive action" aimed at harassing the party.

AAP national treasure Deepak Bajpai said the party has made all political donations transparent which has been appreciated world over.

"The party's honest politics is being appreciated the world over. But the government is trying to harass us," a TOI report quoted Bajpai as saying.

AAP has been served notices even in the past over its foreign funding and alleged irregularities in the details the party uploaded on its website.

Ther I-T Department has asked the AAP to furnish a reply by December 7.

Asserting that the current notice would not sustain the legal scrutiny, Bajpai said the more AAP is attacked, the stronger it will become.

OneIndia News