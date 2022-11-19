Aamir Khan gets abused by Islamist trolls after his daughter gets engaged to a Hindu

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 19: Islamist trolls had a field day abusing Aamir Khan after images of his Daugther Ira Khan got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare a Hindu.

    Ira and Nupur got engaged in Mumbai and the event was attend by both ex-wives of Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The event was also attended by Fatima Sana Sheikh who is rumoured to be Aamir's bew romantic interest.

    Aamir Khan

    Once the engagement concluded images of the couple surfaced on the social media. Aamir was abused for allowing his Muslim daughter to get engaged to a Hindu man.

    Now a Hindu girl Kavita Rani is murdered by Abu Bakr in Bangladesh, her body cut in pieces Now a Hindu girl Kavita Rani is murdered by Abu Bakr in Bangladesh, her body cut in pieces

    "Aamir G*andu change your Muslim name," wrote one Masab Khan. Another wrote in Urdu that interfaith engagement between the two was the consequence of his adulterous behaviour.

    One Mohammad Arshad Raza said that Aamir Khan forgot the rules of Islamic faith after acting in the movie Ghajini. Indian Muslims are Muslims by name... They even marry kafirs said one Atif Cheema.

    "Let you face the wrath of Allah, mother f*cker," wrote one Mushtaq while another Nadeem said only this engagement between a Muslim and non-Muslim was left to see. Others wrote that the engagement amounted to Sanghi Jihad while others said that it was a case of reverse love-Jihad.

    To be sure both Ira and Nupur are consenting adults and the Indian Constitution permits mutually consenting adults to get married. Only marriages for the sake of conversions or forced conversions are not allowed.

    More AAMIR KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2022
