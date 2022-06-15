Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya today

No bail to vote for Malik, Deshmukh as race for RS seat in Maharashtra hots up

Mumbai, Jun 15: Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has left from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. He will visit Ayodhya on June 15 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves from his residence in Mumbai. He will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/m3oBNwSP6n — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

"This is not a political programme," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters, adding that a team of Shiv Sena workers and leaders are already in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city to take care of arrangements for Thackeray's visit.

The Ayodhya visit of Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, comes at a time when his party is being targeted by the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the issue of Hindutva.

Aaditya Thackeray's uncle and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who recently called for the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, had also said he would visit Ayodhya this month, but his trip was postponed due to health reasons.

Raut said Aaditya Thackeray will reach the UP capital Lucknow on June 15 and from there he will travel to Ayodhya.

"Thackeray will seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. He will also visit the construction site of the Ram temple. He will also participate in the 'aarti' on the banks of the Sarayu river," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

"This is not a political programme," Raut said, adding that he himself will go to Ayodhya.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:43 [IST]