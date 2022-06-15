YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 15: Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has left from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. He will visit Ayodhya on June 15 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

    "This is not a political programme," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters, adding that a team of Shiv Sena workers and leaders are already in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city to take care of arrangements for Thackeray's visit.

    Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray
    Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

    The Ayodhya visit of Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, comes at a time when his party is being targeted by the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the issue of Hindutva.

    Aaditya Thackeray's uncle and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who recently called for the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, had also said he would visit Ayodhya this month, but his trip was postponed due to health reasons.

    Raut said Aaditya Thackeray will reach the UP capital Lucknow on June 15 and from there he will travel to Ayodhya.

    "Thackeray will seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. He will also visit the construction site of the Ram temple. He will also participate in the 'aarti' on the banks of the Sarayu river," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

    "This is not a political programme," Raut said, adding that he himself will go to Ayodhya.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    ayodhya lord ram mumbai aditya thackeray

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X