Aadhaar Verdict LIVE: Is Right to Privacy at stake? SC to decide today

New Delhi, Sep 26: It is a huge day in the Supreme Court and a decision would be taken on whether Aadhaar could be made mandatory or not. A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court would decide on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

The court had heard this matter for a record 38 days spanning over four months, thus making it the second longest case in the history of India after the Keshavananda Bharti case, which spanned over for five months.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the Supreme Court.

The judges who would deliver the verdict are: Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D YChandrachud and Ashok Bhushan. A battery of lawyers including Attorney General K KVenugopal, who represented the Centre, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, P. Chidambaram, Rakesh Dwivedi, Shyam Divan and Arvind Datar appeared for various parties. The petitions are directed at the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act, 2016; the Aadhaar project from 2009 to 2016; parts of the project which are not covered by the Act; authorities' attempts to make Aadhaar compulsory when not defined by the law; the government's push to link Aadhaar numbers with SIM cards, bank accounts and PANs; and the move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits and subsidies. On March 13, the Supreme Court indefinitely extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with mobile phones, tatkal passports and for opening bank accounts till it pronounces its final verdict on the validity of the Aadhaar scheme. Over a billion people have already signed up for Aadhaar. The court examined if the 12 digit Unique Identification number violates the Right to Privacy, which it may recalled was named as fundamental right by the Supreme Court last year. The petitioners contended that Aadhaar was built on a massive biometric database that comprised fingerprints and iris scans and this cannot be made mandatory. The petitioners also argued that the database was open to compromise. To back their contention, they cited various instances of data breach. The Centre defended Aadhaar and said that it ensured the proper distribution of benefits to millions of people. The Centre also said that Aadhaar acts as a guard against siphoning of funds while also adding that data was safe and not prone to breach.