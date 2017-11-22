Aadhaar set to become mandatory for property deals

The Centre has decided to go hard on those holding benami property. The government is all set to make it mandatory to quote Aadhaar for all property transactions.

Union Housing Minister, Hardeep Puri was quoted as saying that ,"Seeding Aadhaar to property transaction is a great idea but I'm not going to make an announcement on that.

We are already linking Aadhaar to bank accounts, etc, and we can take some additional steps for property market also."

One of the ways to do this is to link Aadhaar with property purchase and sale. "Absolutely that's the way its heading anyways. I have no doubt that it will happen," Puri added.

OneIndia News