Aadhaar: Five judge SC Bench to hear matter tomorrow

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will begin hearing a batch of petitions in which Aadhaar has been challenged. The petitioners approached the court of the Chief Justice seeking an early hearing into the matter.

CJI Dipak Misra informed the petitioners that hearing on the matter would commence from Thursday onwards.

The focus of the court would be the interim relief sought by the petitioners. It would also seek clarifications from the government and also hear the plea on deadlines.

On the last date of hearing the government had said that it was ready to extend the deadline to link Aadhaar with essential services to March 31. The government, however, said that the deadline to link mobile with Aadhaar would be February. The court asked the government to assure that no action would be taken against those who fail to link Aadhaar during the pendency of the case.

OneIndia News