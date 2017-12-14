Aadhaar case: SC to pass interim order tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the order on the batch of petitions seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures.

The Centre on Wednesday extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts to March 31. In a notification, the government has said that the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with a bank account to March 31 or 6 months from the date of commencement of the account.

On a previous date of hearing the government had said that it was ready to extend the deadline to link Aadhaar with essential services to March 31.

The government, however, said that the deadline to link mobile with Aadhaar would be February. The court asked the government to assure that no action would be taken against those who fail to link Aadhaar during the pendency of the case.

OneIndia News