Aadhaar card mandatory for Teachers Eligibility Test in Haryana

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Candidates appearing in Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) should produce their Aadhaar card as Haryana School Education Board made it mandatory for the upcoming test in December.

Aadhaar card mandatory for Teachers Eligibility Test in Haryana
Aadhaar card

The HTET board chairman Jagbir Singh told Hindustan Times that " Now applications for HTET will not be accepted without Aadhaar card."

He urged all eligible candidates to timely amend details of their Aadhaar, according to the details mentioned in school leaving certificate, secondary or senior secondary, to avoid any inconvenience while submitting application form for HTET in the board.

The application forms of sch candidates whose original documents do not match with Aadhaar cards will be treated as incomplete and such forms will be cancelled.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

aadhaar, haryana

Story first published: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 14:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...