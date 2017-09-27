Aadhaar card mandatory for Teachers Eligibility Test in Haryana

Candidates appearing in Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) should produce their Aadhaar card as Haryana School Education Board made it mandatory for the upcoming test in December.

The HTET board chairman Jagbir Singh told Hindustan Times that " Now applications for HTET will not be accepted without Aadhaar card."

He urged all eligible candidates to timely amend details of their Aadhaar, according to the details mentioned in school leaving certificate, secondary or senior secondary, to avoid any inconvenience while submitting application form for HTET in the board.

The application forms of sch candidates whose original documents do not match with Aadhaar cards will be treated as incomplete and such forms will be cancelled.

OneIndia News