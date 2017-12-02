Aadhaar based re-verification of mobiles made easier: Find out here

For those NRIs who have an Indian phone number the Department of Telecommunication has made the re-verification process easier. The DoT has directed telecom operators to operationalise the new process from January 1 onwards.

Foreign nationals who have Indian mobile numbers can now verify their mobile numbers by filling an online form and uploading copies of their passport and visa through the website of their service provider.

Non-resident Indians, senior citizens who are above 70 and physically challenged persons who either do not have Aadhaar or their mobile number is not registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) can also fill an online form along with proof of residence or age or handicap, depending upon the category.

The details of a trusted person including Aadhaar number will have to be presented along with the form. The trusted person will have to verify the mobile users identity on the website of the service provider.

The trusted person's Aadhaar will be sued to verify the identity of the people who do not have Aadhaar numbers linked to their mobile numbers. Everytrusted person will only be allowed to re-verify a maximum of five other mobile users.

The DoT order states that the telecom service provides must ensure that mobile users from these categories "shall be able to re-verify their mobile connections through these alternative methods" by January 1, 2018. The deadline for mobile re-verification is February 6.

Other users can also re-verify their identity over the phone through a secure line provided by their service providers. In all these cases an one time password (OTP) sent to the mobile numbers will be considered as a signature of the mobile user. The service providers will need to verify the demographic information of the Aadhaar number submitted, either for self or as a trusted person, for every re-verification request. They will have to send a request to verify the demographic information available with the Unique Identification Authority of India, the body that issues the 12-digit unique identity number.

OneIndia News