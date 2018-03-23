Aadhaar authentication through Face ID from July 1 onwards

Come July 1, a face ID would be introduced for Aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) informed the Supreme Court that the face ID feature would be introduced to enable Aadhaar holders to authenticate their identity to access services and other benefits.

This would help people with no or poor biometrics to avoid authentication failures and financial exclusion. UIDAI CEO, Ajay Bhushan Pandey while making a presentation in the Supreme Court showed photographs of persons with leprosy and senior citizens with poor biometrics.

He said a complete exemption was provided from biometric authentication to persons with leprosy and also for those whose biometrics were non-existent due to disability or other reasons.

He also cited Regulation 4 of the Aadhaar (Authentication) Regulations of 2016 which details the various modes of authentication. There is a one-time pin based authentication and another where Aadhaar number and demographic information of the Aadhaar number holder was matched with the demographic data in the CIDR. He also said that there was a multi-factor authentication which was a combination of two or more of the modes biometric or OTP or demographic - for authentication.

