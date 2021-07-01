Aaaand we’re back, says Twitter after several users on web reported outage, some features inaccessible

New Delhi, July 01: Micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday morning was down this morning, as users reported trouble in loading profile pages, searching for stuff, and sharing content via Twitter. Despite refreshing the page several times, Twitter users could not access the tweets.

Most users reported issues with the website as the app on both Android and iOS phones worked perfectly fine.

Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged the issue, and the company has now fixed the issue.

In a series of Tweet, Twitter said that "Profiles' Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we're currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!" Twitter had said earlier in the morning.

Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

Few minutes before writing this report, the company said, "Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal."

Twitter had faced a similar outage in April, when over 40,000 users had reported that the micro-blogging site was down. While the issue today was fixed in a matter of minutes, in April, it took Twitter over 24 hours to fix the outage issue.

Meanwhile, Twitter recently introduced the feature that enables users two-factor authentication so you can now log in with your physical security key on Android and iOS, like on desktop. More on how to set up this added security for your account:

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 10:47 [IST]