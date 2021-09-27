YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 27: A three-storied building located in Lakkasandra in Bengaluru collapsed on Monday morning. However, no casualties or injuries were reported as fire department had evacuated occupants of the building.

    The clip of the collapse has now gone viral.

    Sources say that it was an old building constructed in 1947 and it was owned by a person called Suresh. The workers from the Metro project used to stay in the building and they were evacuated before the building collapsed.

    Localities say that about 40 people would have been killed if the building had collapsed a day ago and timely evacuation resulted in avoiding casualties.

    "There were cracks in the building some five years ago. The neighbours had noticed it and the owner of the building had also wanted to demolish the building, but I don't know why it was not done," a person who stays in the same area tells.

    He added, "There were 40 workers of Metro and only one person was staying in the house today. But was evacuated earlier in the day. The building collapsed around 10.40 am today."

    More details are awaited.

