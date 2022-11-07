Hijab ban: With SC delivering a split verdict, here is what happens next

A sense of satisfaction, my journey ends here says outgoing CJI U U Lalit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: Chief Justice of India U U Lalit said that he leaving with a sense of accomplishment, accompanied by a feeling of satisfaction. The remarks came as he walked out of the Supreme Court for the last time.

"I have practised here for 37 years. But I have never seen two Constitution Benches sitting simultaneously. But under my tenure, on a particular day, three Constitutional benches were hearing matters at the same time," CJI Lalit said

"Every SC judge must have equal opportunity to be a part of a Constitution Bench," the outgoing CJI also said.

"My journey in this court began in Court 1. I came here to mention a case I was appearing in before CJI Y V Chandrachud. My journey now ends here, where I am passing on the baton to Justice D Y Chandrachud," Justice Lalit also said. Justice Chandrachud will be sworn in as the CJI on Tuesday.

CJI UU Lalit nominates Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor

CJI designate, Justice Chandrachud while speaking at the Ceremonial Bench hearing said that his predecessor was one of the few people who are called to the Bench directly from the Bar. He promised that there would be a sense of continuity. "His reforms will indeed stand the test of time. His sobriety has added dignity to the office. Thank you," Justice Chandrachud said.

Additional Solicitor General, S V Raju said that it was a pleasure to argue before Justice Lair. Even if the order was adverse, we did not feel anything wrong was done, he added.

Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta said 'your Lordship has shown that short is beautiful. You have shown what is the majesty of the court. Justice was not only done, but seen to be done under you.

The first case before the Bench is a transfer petition arising out of a domestic violence complaint. Counsel says, "I am deeply obliged and honoured to be the lawyer opening the Bench today."

SC has disposed of 1293 miscellaneous matters in last 4 days, says CJI UU Lalit

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association gifted the CJI a memorabilia signed by the members of the Bar.

That was all the cases before me, CJI Lalit said after clearing the Board.

Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 16:17 [IST]