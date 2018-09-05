  • search

'A man goes to Kailash when it calls him', Rahul Gandhi shares pics of Kailash Mansarovar

    New Delhi, Sep 5: Congress President Rahul Gandhi shared the pictures of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on Twitter for the first time he embarked on the journey on August 31st.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you."

    He shared pictures of Mansarovar saying, "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India."

    This comes a day after Gandhi found himself in the midst of a controversy after it was alleged that he ate non-veg at restaurant in Kathmandu, Nepal. However, the restaurant authorities have clarified that Gandhi had "pure beg items".

