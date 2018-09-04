48 per cent want PM Modi to return to power: I-PAC Survey

New Delhi, Sep 4: In an online survey conducted by Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), 48 per cent respondents picked PM Modi as the leader who they feel would take the country ahead, whereas Congress President Rahul Gandhi has bagged mere 11 per cent of the votes.

Other leaders lag far behind compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 9.3% respondents picked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, followed by Akhilesh Yadav 7 per cent, Mamata Banerjee 4.2 per cent and BSP chief Mayawati 3.1 per cent.

According to reports, 57 lakh people from 712 districts voted in the survey that was open for 55 days.

The survey also listed 10 non-political personalities nominated by the people to join politics. Actor Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare top this list.

Baba Ramdev, Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi, Economist Raghuram Rajan, MS Dhoni, Ratan Tata, Raveesh Kumar and Sourav Ganduly were also nominated by the respondents.