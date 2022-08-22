DGPs in border states should keep watch on demographic changes: Amit Shah

A gem: Amit Shah after meeting Jr NTR

Hyderabad, Aug 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met with popular actor Jr NTR here. Shah is an official visit to Telangana and during the meeting, he termed the actor as the gem of Telugu cinema.

"Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad," Shah wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Nandamuri. Taraka Rama Rao Jr or Jr NTR is a hugely popular Indian actor. His recent film RRR co-starring Ram Charan earned international acclaim.

అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022

Earlier Shah accused Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao of running an anti-farmer government. He also said that the government of Telangana had plunged the state into a debt crisis despite our Rs 2 lakh crore aide from the Narendra Modi led central government.

Amit Shah to chair inter-state council meeting in Bhopal today

"KCR had promised to the people of Telangana that he will send ₹ 10 lakh to every Dalit household and give every Dalit in the state three acres of land and one acre of land to every tribal. But he has not fulfilled even a single promise," Shah was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

