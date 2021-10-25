A disunited Taliban will only strengthen Islamic State further: The worry for India

US pulled out of Afghanistan as it was losing to Taliban: Former Afghan envoy

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: After claiming responsibility for a series of deadly attacks in Afghanistan, the Islamic State Khorasan Province has said that it was behind an explosion that brought down electricity in Kabul.

Last Thursday there was a power cut and this dealt a further blow to the Taliban, which is trying to bring about some sense of stability in the country, it took over in August. The explosion undertaken by the ISKP hit the high voltage line supplying the imported power to Kabul and some other provinces.

The ISKP has carried out a series of attacks in the pasty. This month alone saw two high profile attacks against the Shiite Muslims who had gathered for Friday prayers in the cities of Kunduz and Kandahar.

Prior to this the ISKP had carried out a lethal suicide attack at the Kabul airport just days after the US withdrew in August.

While the Taliban has promised that it would fight the ISKP, it not been able to do so entirely. First and foremost the Taliban does not enjoy the trust of the people and more importantly it is a divided unit and the ISIS since its inception has exploited divisions in the regions that it operates. It has even recruited disgruntled elements in the Taliban.

Further there is plenty of turmoil within the Taliban. It is never clear whether the Taliban would continue to fight as a united front considering their differences with the Haqqani Network. All these events would provide the perfect fodder for the ISKP which has been known to make use of the differences in a region and carry out attacks.

Considering that the Taliban is not a united front, it would find it hard to control both the ISKP.

In the Indian context, this is a worrying scenario. The ISKP has demonstrated how it can recruit Indian Muslims into its fold. Kerala was a state that witnessed scores of Muslims leaving the country to join the outfit in Afghanistan. The success of the ISKP in Afghanistan would only add to the worry as it would inspire many more to leave their homes and join the outfit, experts tell OneIndia.

The ISKP would also prove to be an irritant for China. The ISKP is likely to take advantage of the situation where the Uyghur Muslims are concerned. It would look to recruit more Uyghurs and this would pose a threat to China. Further the ISKP would also look to the Uyghur group called the Turkestan Islamic Party which is active in Syria and Afghanistan.

Monday, October 25, 2021, 14:12 [IST]