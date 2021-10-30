A Born Star: Kichcha Sudeep pens an emotional post remembering Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Actor Kichcha Sudeep has taken to social media, after the death of his "great friend and competitor" Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, as he penned a heartfelt letter to pay homage to the deceased actor.

Sudeep's post reads, A Born Star. "It's been a journey from childhood . He was already a Star when I first met him at Shimoga ( Shivamogga ) . He was on a successful tour of " Bhagyavantha " which was a monstrous hit . Since my father was a familiar name amongst the film people , Puneeth was brought home by his people for lunch post his theater visit . It was then I first met him and probably the age factor made us hit it off instantly . He was more curious about my toys than the huge lunch spread . I still remember the lady running behind him with the plate trying to feed him while He and I were busy playing Seeing him excited. making me all the more excited," Sudeep posted.

"My neighbour's and the kids around had gathered all around our house , because it wasn't just any other kid on the block .... It was Puneeth , the new star kid and son of the legend Dr. Rajkumar , We have met a few times Com then and went on to become colleagues of the same fraternity . Not just a friend anymore , he was a great competitor too . A fabulous actor , dancer , fighter and a great guy . I have enjoyed this competition as it did make me deliver my best . I'm happy and honoured to have come for the same generation of actors as him," he wrote.

"Film Industry looks incomplete today . A dark patch . Time looks cruel . The place looks sad . Yesterday seemed like , the nature too was mourning and crying . A dull day ,, gloom with dark clouds and drizzling . I landed at Bengaluru and headed to where he was kept , my breath started becoming heavier ,, as I was approaching reality which i hadn't yet accepted . Seeing him sleeping that was was like a mountain on everyone's chest . Too many questions and too many thoughts . Why , How !!!! For the first time I couldn't breath normally . Here was a colleague , a friend , who was where he shouldn't have been . I couldn't look at him for long . That sight is still haunting me," Sudeep posted.

"Seeing Shivanna in that state was further hurting . He said a line to me . He said " He ( Puneeth ) is 13 years younger to me ,, I have carried him in these arms . Have seen enough till now , What more am I destined to see These lines are echoing till now Every one is shocked , hurt and devastated . It will take a long time for everyone to accept this . And even if we all did , a place is left empty . A place no one can fill . A place which belonged to only one great Human ,, " PUNEETH " .... our beloved " APPU ". Go in Peace , REST IN POWER my friend," Sudeep concludes.

Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 16:57 [IST]