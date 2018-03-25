'A bomb to every Pakistani bullet only solution', says Shah on cross-border infiltration

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the only solution to cross-border terrorism and infiltration is a bomb to Pakistan's every bullet.

These remarks were made by while Shah was speaking exclusively to TV channel India Today in which he said that the country's armed forces will respond with a bomb to every Pakistani bullet.

"This is the only solution. We can't have peace talks amid bullets and bombs," he was quoted as saying while replying to a query why despite the surgical strikes, the situation along the Line of Control has not changed with Pakistan still infiltrating terrorists into India.

Shifting focus to party's loss in recent Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Shah claimed that the BJP will win with a massive majority in the forthcoming Karnataka assembly polls and the 2019 General elections under the guidance of Narendra Modi.

Shah said the BJP started preparation for 2019 Lok Sabha polls the very next day after the government took oath in 2014.

OneIndia News

