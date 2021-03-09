9 persons killed after fighting massive fire in Kolkata

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 09: Nine persons including four fire fighters, one Railway Protection Personnel, an unidentified person and an assistant sub inspector of the Kolkata police have been killed after fighting a massive blaze at a high rise building that houses offices of the Eastern Railway in Kolkata.

Officials said late on Monday night that two more bodies were fond inside a second elevator. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on reaching the spot said that the Police Commissioner had told her that two more people are missing and may have died.

The fire services personnel who died are Girish Deb, Gaurab Bej, Aniruddh Jana and Biman Purkait. The ASI in the Kolkata police has been identified as Amit Bhawal.

The National Disaster Response Force was deployed in the search operation. Several fire brigade personnel were taken to hospital. The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Eastern Railways offie on Monday evening. The 13th floor houses the accounts office. The fire was detected at around 6.10 pm.

The property belongs to Railways. It is their responsibility but they were unable to provide map of building. I don't want to do politics over the tragedy but no one from Railways has come here, Mamata Banerjee said.

All possible assistance has been provided by Railways to State Government during this unfortunate fire accident. A high-level inquiry consisting of four Principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to ascertain cause of fire: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Sincere condolences to the families of the 9 brave deceased including the 4 firefighters, 2 railways personnel & a police ASI who were fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata, Goyal also said.