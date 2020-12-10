YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    9 newborns die in Kota hospital

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 10: Nine newborns have died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday.

    9 newborns die in Kota hospital

    Five of the babies, who were 1-4 days old, died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital, an official said.

    ''9 newborns have lost their lives, out of which 3 were brought dead. I've issued directions that under no circumstances should we lose the life of any newborn due to the negligence of doctors. CM & govt is taking this issue very seriously,'' Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

    The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of unusual number of infants. Health Minister Raghu Sharma ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the hospital.

    More KOTA News

    Read more about:

    kota

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X