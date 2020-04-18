  • search
    9-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, father attended Delhi mosque event

    By PTI
    |

    Dehradun, Apr 18: A nine-month-old infant who is among the latest coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand contracted the infection from his father after he returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, officials said on Saturday.

    They did not say where the congregation was held or when the infant's father had tested positive.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The infant is one of the three new coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand on Friday. The number of cases in the state after these fresh infections has risen to 40, a health department spokesperson said.

    The baby is quarantined at a school in Jakhan area of Dehradun, he said.

    According to the spokesperson, the infant''s father is one of the 10 Tablighi Jamaat members under treatment for COVID-19 in Dehradun. He is admitted to the isolation ward at the Doon Hospital.

    However, the baby''s mother has tested negative for COVID-19, he said.

    The other two persons who tested positive on Friday were a woman officer posted at a military hospital here and a Tablighi Jamaat member from Nainital district, the spokesperson said.

    The woman officer had recently returned from training in Lucknow. Contact tracing of the officer is underway, he said.

    The Tablighi Jamaat member is undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
