    9-10-2019: It is a Palindrome Day today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Today is a rare day. It is 9-10-2019. Interesting it is the same when you read it backwards as well.

    A Palindrome Day happens when the day's date can be read the same backwards as well as forward.

    9-10-2019: It is a Palindrome Day today

    The Palindrome Week began on September 10 and it was officially the start of the last ever Palindrome week until the next century. The definition of a Palindrome according to Merriam-Webmaster is a word, verse or sentence or a number that reads the same backward of forward. The examples cited are Able was I ere I saw Elba or a number such as 1881 which read the same backwards or forwards.

    The Palindrome dates of 2019:

    • 9-10-19
    • 9-11-19
    • 9-12-19

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 9:23 [IST]
