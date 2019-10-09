9-10-2019: It is a Palindrome Day today

New Delhi, Oct 09: Today is a rare day. It is 9-10-2019. Interesting it is the same when you read it backwards as well.

A Palindrome Day happens when the day's date can be read the same backwards as well as forward.

The Palindrome Week began on September 10 and it was officially the start of the last ever Palindrome week until the next century. The definition of a Palindrome according to Merriam-Webmaster is a word, verse or sentence or a number that reads the same backward of forward. The examples cited are Able was I ere I saw Elba or a number such as 1881 which read the same backwards or forwards.

The Palindrome dates of 2019:

9-10-19

9-11-19

9-12-19