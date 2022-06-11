SC grants bail to Bihar woman whose Scooty was driven by cousin with liquor bottles

Bihar: Verdict even after 108 years fails to end legal battle over a piece of land measuring three acres

8 dead as car loses control in Bihar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 11: At least eight people were killed and two others injured when the SUV they were travelling in lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Bihar's Purnea district on Saturday, officials said.

The local administration is trying to ascertain the identity of the dead.

"The accident took place around 3 am on Saturday when the car occupants were going to Nania village in Kishanganj district after attending a 'tilak' ceremony, which is an initial function of a wedding, in Tarabadi area of Purnea district.

"The driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a water-filled ditch beside Purnea-Kishanganj state highway near Kanjia Middle School," Baisi Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumari Toushi said.

Eight people died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while the two injured were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Kanjia Panchayat Mukhiya Samrendra Ghosh told reporters that all the dead are males.

"The local administration will soon ascertain their identity and the exact cause of the accident," Circle Officer Raj Shekhar said.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:25 [IST]