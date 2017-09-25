7th Pay Commission: Why pay hike of Rs 21,000 is an eye-wash by Modi govt

The Central Government employees feel that they were happier prior to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. Now with news of a hike in basic minimum pay being confirmed, the question that is being asked if CG employees will really benefit.

The Modi government is anti CG employees, a large number of them feel. There is a great deal of disappointment among the employees who now say they were better off before the Cabinet cleared the pay panel's recommendations.

Modi government is anti CG employees It was a rotten fruit that they received after 10 years of hard work, the employees feel. There is news that the Modi government will increase the minimum pay to Rs 21,000 next year. But will it have any impact on the employees' financial position? It would not have any impact as the hike is a meagre one feel many. We have become a victim of anti-employee policies of the Modi government, they say. Frustration will continue The CG employees got a 14.27 per cent pay hike this year. They were frustrated as they cannot make two ends meet with such a meagre hike. While the government will increase the basic minimum pay to Rs 21,000 from Rs 18,000, the question is will this be enough. Only hiking it to Rs 26,000 will ease the financial burden. What about arrears The government is clear that it would increase the pay, but will not give arrears. This appears to be a major problem for the CG employees. What is the point in giving a meagre rise and not paying arrears. The only way the problems of the CG employees can be solved is if the government gives arrears. If arrears cannot be paid, then the government should increase the basic minimum pay to Rs 26,000. 7th Pay Commission could cost Modi government 2019 elections There are 50 lakh employees who depend on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. If the Narendra Modi-led BJP government does not consider the demands of the Central government employees, it will affect the party's prospects in the 2019 general elections. "NDA government is the worst one for the Central government employees. Common and poor people, including the Indian Armed Forces personnel are worst hit," said SK Nair Kulengara working with the Indian Navy.

