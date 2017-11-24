7th Pay Commission: Why hike in judge’s salary will further delay basic pay raise for CG employees

Central government employees who have been waiting for some good news after the 7th Pay Commission may have to wait longer. The Cabinet recently approved the revised salary for judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The question is will this decision lead to a further delay in approving the hike in basic minimum pay for CG employees.

Deliberate delay The assurance to increase the salary was given to the CG employees 18 months back. There was no reason for the government to delay the pay hike. However reports state that there was a deliberate attempt made by the government to delay the pay hike as it saved several 1000 crores. The approximate amount that the government saved was Rs 26,000 crores. Will NAC report be positive At every meeting, it was indicated that the NAC would submit a positive report. However with the latest turn of events, the suspense has been built up further. Recently the government said that fitment factor and pay hike is not an anomaly. This has led to anxiety among the CG employees and they are asking whether a pay hike would be implemented at all. Expect further delay At first sources confirmed that the pay hike would come in January 2018. Then they said that there would be some more delay and it would be implemented in April. Now with the latest turn of events, sources say that there is every likelihood of a further delay. The salary revision of judges is what may have contributed to the issue being delayed further. BSNL employees want 15 per cent fitment factor under 7th Pay Commission In a letter, the BSNL officers' association has written at the outset, we are thankful for your reported inclination towards implementing revised pay scales with 25% fitment benefit in respect of BSNL executives, even though BSNL does not fully meet the affordability condition stipulated by the 3rd PRC but BSNL is already on revival path and reporting operational profit for last few years. In this regard, we would like to draw your kind attention to the fact that MTNL employees were allowed pay revision as recommended by 2nd PRC w.e.f. 1.1.2007 with the highest 30% fitment benefit although the affordability clause existed then and MTNL was incurring loss for consecutive years.

