  • search

7th Pay Commission: New fitment factor may be announced after December 11

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 23: There is plenty of news emerging regarding the 7th Pay Commission over the past one week.

    While on one hand, the Central Government has come to a conclusion regarding the fitment factor, in India's largest state there appears to be a chance of the Uttar Pradesh state government cutting salaries of its employees.

    New pension scheme

    New pension scheme

    Under contention in Uttar Pradesh is a pension scheme. The government employees are seeking to replace the new scheme with the old one. In this regard the employees have decided to go on strike from October 25 to October 27 on the call of Purani Pension Bahali March.

    Salaries would be cut

    Salaries would be cut

    The UP government has warned that if employees take part in the protest, their salaries would be cut. The Chief Secretary has said that the no work no pay policy would come into effect during the proposed period of the strike. The chief secretary has asked officials to set up camps to register old permanent retirement account number (PRAN) of those employees who have not yet been brought under the NPS ambit.

    Fitment factor

    Fitment factor

    On the other hand the Central Government is said to have finalised the fitment factor. It is said that the same has the nod of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While a formal announcement is awaited in this regard, it is said that it may be on the lines of what the CG employees have been demanding. The CG employees had complained that the fitment factor recommended by the pay panel was disappointing.

    7th Pay Commission, latest news and updates

    7th Pay Commission, latest news and updates

    The wait has been long, but there is some ray of hope. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000. However the CG employees said that the basic pay should be fixed at Rs 26,000. The government has been contemplating Rs 21,000. The question is what will the final basic pay fixed at. Going by reports the government is likely to stick to Rs 21,000 only and the announcement may come post December 11.

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission pay commission central government employees seventh pay commission

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 6:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue