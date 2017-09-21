7th Pay Commission: Latest updates and how to calculate your bonus

Bonus for regular and GDS employees

The calculation for the purpose of payment of bonus under each category will be done as indicated below:-

REGULAR EMPLOYEES: Productivity Linked Bonus will be calculated on the basis of the following formula:- Average emoluments X Number of days of bonus 30.4 (average no. of days in a month). The terms "emoluments" for regular Departmental employees includes Basic Pay in the Pay Band plus Grade Pay, Dearness Pay, Personal Pay, Special Pay (Allowances) S.B. Allowance, Deputation (Duty) Allowance, Dearness Allowance and Training Allowance to Faculty Members in Training Institutes. In case of drawal of salary exceeding Rs.7000/- (of 6th CPC) (Rupees Seven Thousand only) in any month during the accounting year 2016-17, the emoluments shall be restricted to Rs.7000/- (Rupees Seven Thousand only) per month only.

"Average Emoluments" for a regular employee is arrived at by dividing by twelve, the total salary drawn during the year 2016-17 for the period from 1.4.2016 to 31.06.2017 by restricting each month's salary to Rs. 7000/- per month. However, for the periods of EOL and Dies-Non in a given month. Proportionate deduction is required to be made from the ceiling limit of Rs.7000/-. In case of those employees who were under suspension, or on whom dies-non was imposed or both, during the accounting year, the clarificatory orders issued vide Paras 1 & 3 respectively of this officer order No. 26-8/80-PAP (Pt.I) dated 11.6.1981 and No. 26-4/87-PAP (Pt.II) dated 8.2.1988 will apply. Those employees who have resigned/retired or left services or proceeded on deputation within the Department of Posts or those who have proceeded on deputation outside the Department of Posts after 1.4.2016 will also be entitled to bonus. In case of all such employees, the Productivity Linked Bonus admissible will be as per provisions of Paras 2.1 to 2.3 above.

GRAMIN DAK SEVAKS: In respect of GDS employees who were on duty throughout the year during 2016-17, Average Monthly Time Related Continuity Allowance will be calculated taking into account the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) plus corresponding Dearness Allowance drawn by them for the period from 1.4.2016 to 31.3.2017 divided by 12. However, where the Time Related Continuity Allowance exceeds Rs. 7000/- in any month during this period, the allowance will be restricted to Rs 7000/- per month. Ex-gratia payment of bonus may be calculated by applying the bonus formula as mentioned below Average TRCA X Number of days of bonus / 30.4 (average no. of days in a month). The allowance drawn by a substitute will not be counted towards bonus calculation for either the Substitutes or the incumbent GDSs.

In respect of those GDS who were appointed in short terms vacancies in Postmen / Group ‘D' Cadre, the clarificatory orders issued vide Directorate letter No. 26-6/89-PAP dated 6.2.1990 and No. 26-7/90-PAP dated 4.7.1991 will apply.3.3 If a GDS has been on duty for a part of the year by way of a fresh appointment, or for having been put off duty, or for having left service, he will be paid proportionate ex-gratia bonus calculated by applying the procedure prescribed in Para 3.1 above. Those Gramin Dak Sevaks who have resigned discharged or left service after 01.04.2017 will also be entitled to proportionate ex-gratia Bonus. In case of all such Gramin Dak Sevaks, the Ex-gratia Bonus admissible will be as per provisions of Para 3.1 above.

3.5 In case of those Gramin Dak Sevaks who were under put off, or on whom dies-non was imposed, or both, during the accounting year, the clarificatory orders issued vide Paras 1 & 3 respectively of this office order No 26-08/80-PAP (Pt-I) dated 11.6.1981 and No. 26-04/87-PAP(P.II) dated 8.2.1988 will apply.

Full Time Casual Labourers (including Temporary Status Casual Labourers who have worked for 8 hours a day, for at least 240 days in a year for three consecutive years or more (206 days in each year for three years or more in case of offices observing 5 days a week) as on 31.03.2017) will be paid ad-hoc bonus on notional monthly wages of Rs. 1200/- (Rupees Twelve hundred only). The maximum ad-hoc bonus will be calculated as below:

(Notional montly wages of Rs.1200) X (Number of days of bonus) /30.4 (average no. of days in a month). Accordingly, the rate of bonus per day will be worked out as indicated below:

Maximum ad-hoc bonus for the year /365

The above rate of bonus per day may be applied to the number of days for which the services of such casual labourers had been utilized during the period from 1.4.2017. In cases where the actual wages in any month fall below Rsw. 1200/- during the period 1.4.2016 to 31.3.2017, the actual montly wages drawn should be taken into account to arrive at the actual ad-hoc bonus due in such cases.

The amount of Productivity Linked Bonus/ex-gratia payment/Ad-hoc bonus payable under this order will be rounded off to the nearest rupee. The payment of productivity Linked Bonus as well as the ex-gratia payment and ad-hoc payment will be chargeable to the Head "Salaries" under the relevant Sub-Head of account to which pay and allowances of the staff are debited. The payment will be met from the sanctioned grant for the year 2017-18. After payment, the total expenditure incurred and the number of employees paid may be ascertained from all the units by Circles and consolidated figures be intimated to the Budget Section of the Department of Posts. The Budget Section will furnish consolidated information to PAP Section about the toal amount of bonus paid and the total number employees (Category-wise) to whom it was disbursed for the Department as a whole.