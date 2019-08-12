7th Pay Commission: Latest update on DA hike of 5 per cent

New Delhi, Aug 12: There is a likelihood that good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission would be announced soon.

Central Government employees, who were waiting for a hike in the basic minimum pay, would first get a DA hike. The announcement relating to the DA hike was expected in August.

However now it is almost confirmed that the hike of 5 per cent in the DA would come only in September 2019.

According to analysts and officials there is a good chance that the DA would be hiked by another 5 per cent. The Government is planning on hiking the DA once the AICPI figures are made available.

What CG employees must bear in mind is that the Dearness Allowance may be increased by 5 per cent. This could be the good news that may be on the way as a result of which the government did not take into account the demand for a hike in the basic minimum pay.

There is a possibility that the DA may be increased by 5 per cent. There is a tangible reason behind it and that is because, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, inflation has increased in April, 2019. However, there is a little uncertainty as CPI statistics for June, 2019 are yet to come and this will be revealed by the end of July.

This would mean that the DA would stand at 17 per cent. This would incidentally be the highest DA increment since 2016. The government had hiked the DA by 3 per cent in January 2019. At that time the AICPI stood at 301 and the DA at 10.36 per cent. If the index increases by 2 points then the DA calculation will be based on 17 per cent.

CG employees would however hope that their demand for a pay hike be met too. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a pay hike of Rs 18,000.