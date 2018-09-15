7th Pay Commission latest news today: Good news for these employees of BJP ruled state

New Delhi, Sep 15: Amidst the row relating to the 7th Pay Commission, employees of this state are likely to get some benefits.

The employees and pensioners of a north-east state will get a salary hike as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission soon.

Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Devvarma, while ruling out reports of serious financial crisis in the state, said that there will be no dearth of money for implementing the recommendations of the pay panel. He however did not indicate when the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations could be implemented.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission latest news and updates: Excellent news, salary increase for 32 months

However sources have indicated that the employees would get the benefits by December.

On September 7 the Madhya Pradesh government announced that the professors of every college in the state funded by the government would get a pay hike as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on September 5 decided to give the 7th Pay Commission pay scale to teachers and professors of state colleges and universities.

Meanwhile the Central Government employees continue to wait for some good news in this regard. They were initially told that there could be some announcement, but nothing came out regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good news, the wait is finally over for these employees

Upset over the inaction of the government the CG employees have decided to protest and demanding that they immediately be given hikes beyond what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended.