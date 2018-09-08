7th Pay Commission latest news and updates: Excellent news, salary increase for 32 months

New Delhi, Sep 8: There is some excellent news relating to the 7th Pay Commission and these employees would get an increased salary for 32 months.

This development comes in the wake of Central Government employees awaiting some good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission.

Several state governments have implemented the recommendations of the pay panel. Now the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented from January 1 2016.

This would mean that these employees would get an increased salary for 32 months.

Madhya Pradesh's Public Relation Minister Narottam Mishra that the professors

of every state-funded college in Madhya Pradesh will get the pay hike. The entire amount of arrears will be transferred to employees GPF account.

It may be recalled that on September 5, the Uttar Pradesh government had approved the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. The official spokesperson said that the government will bear the burden of Rs 921.54 crore for this increase and the state will bear 50 per cent of the burden. The new pay scale to the state and related cadre teachers will come into force from January 1, 2016.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the protests over the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission continued. Where the CG employees are concerned, there was some good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission. There was a two per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance announced by the Cabinet last week.