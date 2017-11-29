7th Pay Commission: Latest news and updates, why Modi is the last hope

While no one would hand the deputation allowance as per the 7th Pay Commission has been increased, on the other, there is no pay hike coming in 2018.
The news is mixed for CG employees. For now, their only ray of hope is Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom they will meet with soon. Modi's office will hear the employees out as at this time he is only one who can direct that the basic minimum pay is hiked.
Deputation Allowance hiked:
The deputation allowance given to central government employees has been increased by over two-fold to Rs 4,500 from the existing Rs 2,000 per month, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.
In case of deputation within the same station, the deputation (duty) allowance will be payable at the rate of five per cent of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per month.
Deputation:
This allowance will be payable at the rate of 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month, in case of deputation involving change of station, the Department of Personnel and Training order said.
Rise in ceiling:
The ceilings will further rise by 25 per cent each time dearness allowance is increased by 50 per cent," it said. The deputation allowance at present are granted at the rate of 5 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 2,000 per month for deputation within the same station or 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 4,000 per month for deputation not within the same station. This was made on the basis of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
No hike beyond 7th Pay Commission:
Meanwhile it is almost certain that there would be no pay hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission. The CG employees will now meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appraise him about the situation.
