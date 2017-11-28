7th Pay Commission: Govt doubles deputation allowance for CG employees, here is how much

Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the deputation allowance for Central Government employees has been doubled.

This comes as some good news for CG employees who have been largely upset after news of not getting a raise in the basic minimum pay poured in.

Deputation Allowance hiked The deputation allowance given to central government employees has been increased by over two-fold to Rs 4,500 from the existing Rs 2,000 per month, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry. Rate of 5 per cent In case of deputation within the same station, the deputation (duty) allowance will be payable at the rate of five per cent of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per month. In case of change in station This allowance will be payable at the rate of 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month, in case of deputation involving change of station, the Department of Personnel and Training order said. Rise in ceiling The ceilings will further rise by 25 per cent each time dearness allowance is increased by 50 per cent," it said. The deputation allowance at present are granted at the rate of 5 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 2,000 per month for deputation within the same station or 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 4,000 per month for deputation not within the same station. This was made on the basis of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

