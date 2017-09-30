7th Pay Commission for Tamil Nadu: Benefits coming in January

There is good news on the way for the government employees of Tamil Nadu as the 7th Pay Commission recommendations are set to be implemented.

The additional chief secretary to the government submitted the report of the committee that was appointed to study the recommendations of the pay panel so that it is implemented in case of the Tamil Nadu government employees.

The official committee headed by the additional chief secretary of finance submitted its report to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palanisami.

Meanwhile the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented in four months.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted a Division Bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan that a committee had been constituted to study the pay panel recommendations and its report was expected before September 30. After getting the report, in another four to five months the recommendations would be implemented.

Counsel for Joint Action council of Government teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations Prasad said though the commission had been formed one year ago, not even interim relief had been given by the government. The Advocate Geneal said the interim relief would be decided only based on the recommendations of the commission.

The judges said the employees should be given interim relief if the implementation of the commission was delayed.

OneIndia News