7th Pay Commission: Don’t wait for minimum pay, govt is not giving it

It was a huge set back for Central Government awaiting for some good news after the 7th Pay Commission recommendations were cleared. There is no scope to change the minimum pay.

There is nothing to wait for either in January or April as the Department of Expenditure has said that minimum pay will not come under the purview of the National Anomaly Committee.

Nothing to wait for The government had earlier raised the hopes of the CG employees stating that the minimum pay would be hiked. However there appears to be a complete change in stand now and the same is not even under consideration as of now. Not under NAC purview The DoE which had written a letter said that minimum pay and fitment factor does not fall under the purview of the NAC. The NAC was formed in September 2016 to look into the pay irregularities. Promise broken CG employees may feel that the promise made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been broken. He had assured to look into the matter of pay hike through the appointment of a high level committee. Jaitley had said that he would consider the demands after holding discussions with all stake holders. CG employees have been demanding that the pay be raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. However it was said earlier that the pay would be hiked to Rs 21,000. However this too is unlikely to happen as the Cabinet is unlikely to clear it, even if there is a proposal to do so. No high-level committee to examine 7th Pay Commission The government is also unlikely to set up the high level committee to examine the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. During the deliberations, the government appears to have outright rejected any demand to set up the committee to look into the basic minimum pay.

OneIndia News