7th Pay Commission: Arun Jaitley won’t break promise on pay hike

After clearing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the question is will the Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley keep up his word on the basic minimum pay hike?

Sources say that the promise made by Jaitley will not be broken. He is waiting for the reports by both the National Anomaly Committee as well as the Department of Expenditure before he takes a final decision on the matter.

Will Jaitley keep up his promise? Sources say that Jaitley will keep up his promise on the issue relating to the hike in basic minimum pay. During the various deliberations that the Union Finance Minister has held on the issue, he has always indicated that the hike in basic pay must go through. Will NAC meet on October 7th The all important meeting of the NAC is scheduled to be held this month. The issue of a hike in basic minimum pay will taken up during this meeting. A majority vote is what Central Government employees will be expecting during this meeting. The tentative date for this meeting is October 7th. ECoS to examine report Once the NAC approves the hike in basic pay to Rs 21,000 from Rs 18,000, it would be submitted to the Department of Expenditure. This would mean that the fitment factor will be raised to 3.00 from 2.57 times. The report would also be examined by by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries headed by P K Sinha who is the Cabinet Secretary. Following this the the matter would be placed before the Union Cabinet. The Cabinet meeting on the basic minimum pay is likely to be held in January. 7th Pay Commission frustration to end The 7th Pay Commission only added to the frustration of the Central Government employees. It was bad for them in every respect. All CG employees are now pinning their hopes on the developments to take place in the next three months. Once the hike in basic pay is approved and the Central Government says that it would be variable in nature, then the hardships and frustration of the CG employees would reduce to a large extent.

OneIndia News