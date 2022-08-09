75 years of independence: Telangana govt begins massive distribution of national flags

Hyderabad, Aug 09: The Telangana government on Monday began massive distribution of national flags to citizens and also screening of Richard Attenborough’s film 'Gandhi’ to school students as part of the celebration of 75 years of independence.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, along with other officials, visited a mall in the city where the film was being screened, an official release said. The government has made arrangements to show the movie to about 22 lakh students which is a massive event in the entire country, Kumar said.

The film is being shown on 552 screens to about 2.50 lakh children per day watching it, he said. Not even one per cent of the present generation of children watched the movie so far, he said.

The government is also distributing national flags to every household. The handloom weavers are making 1.20 crore flags, Kumar said. It has planned a series of events as part of the celebrations that were inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

Kumar, who held a video conference with district Collectors and other officials, said the fortnight-long events are being organised to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and national integration among the people in general and youth in particular.

He instructed the Collectors to prepare an action plan for all the activities which are part of the fortnight-long celebrations, particularly for mass singing of the national anthem, rallies and Freedom Run. The Collectors were asked to submit a daily report, a separate release said.

As part of the mass singing of the national anthem on August 16, the Police Department in coordination with the district administration has been asked to formulate a strategy for effectively organising the event, it said.

A common place at every gram panchayat, every ward of the municipality, traffic junctions in major cities should be identified and the police, revenue and local body officials along with public representatives should mobilise people and ensure their participation. All schools, anganwadis, and colleges should also be involved in the event.

Similarly, a landmark (place) should be identified where a large number of people can participate in the event. The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to ensure that all government offices and other private establishments, including shops, cinema theatres, petrol bunks and malls are decorated.

The national tricolour should be hoisted at all important buildings. Distribution of flags to all households should be completed by August 12 to ensure that tricolour is hoisted on all houses.