YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 phase assembly polls to begin on Feb 10: Counting on March 10

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The assembly elections in all the five states will be completed in a total of seven phases the Election Commission of India said. Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7 the EC said.

    7 phase assembly polls to begin on Feb 10: Counting on March 10

    Uttarakhand and Goa will cote on February 14, while Manipur will go to polls on February 27 and March 3. Counting of votes will take place on March 10th the Election Commission also said.

    The EC said that UP will vote in seven phases that is on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 March 3 and 7. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will vote in one phase on February 14, Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3, the EC also announced.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    election commission of india

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X