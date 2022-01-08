7 phase assembly polls to begin on Feb 10: Counting on March 10

New Delhi, Jan 08: The assembly elections in all the five states will be completed in a total of seven phases the Election Commission of India said. Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7 the EC said.

Uttarakhand and Goa will cote on February 14, while Manipur will go to polls on February 27 and March 3. Counting of votes will take place on March 10th the Election Commission also said.

The EC said that UP will vote in seven phases that is on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 March 3 and 7. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will vote in one phase on February 14, Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3, the EC also announced.

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 16:31 [IST]