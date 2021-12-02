YouTube
    7-day institutional quarantine must in Maharashtra for those coming from these countries

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 02: Amid concerns caused by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced seven-day institutional quarantine for all passengers flying from South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe as per amended rules of state government.

    The list of at risk' countries is announced by the Union government.

    According to an updated list, the countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 18:22 [IST]
    X