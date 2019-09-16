600 sea specialists, 1000s of Jihadis will ensure blood everywhere in India warns JeM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: A week after the Navy warned that the Jaish-e-Mohammad was planning a sea borne attack, the Intelligence Bureau has now warned that the terror group would look to strike at crowded places during the festival season.

The warning states that the JeM would try and target railway stations in various cities in the country. The alert was issued following a letter that was received by the Rohtak Station Superintendent.

The letter written by one Masood Ahmad, who identified himself as the area commander of the outfit in Jammu and Kashmir says that the outfit would blow up 11 railway stations and temples. He further states that they would target the railway stations at Hisar, Rohtak, Rewari, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota, Itarsi and Kurushetra.

Further Ahmad also states in his letter that the JeM would target temples as well in the above mentioned places. The letter states that the JeM is readying thousands of Jihadis.

There will be blood everywhere and India will be destroyed.

Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said last week that they had received intelligence inputs suggesting that the Jaish-e-Mohammad is training its members to carry out underwater attacks. He however said that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to thwart such attacks.

This is the second time in two years that the Intelligence Bureau has sounded an alert regarding a sea borne attack by the JeM. Last year, the IB had said that a group of terrorists are waiting near the Leepa Valley, Dudhnihal and Kel to infiltrate into India.

The JeM has 600 sea specialists to carry out water borne attacks. A majority of its strength from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which has a strong maritime terror network.

It may be recalled that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the al-Shahbab came together in 2011. The coming together of these two outfits was specifically to spruce up their maritime capabilities.