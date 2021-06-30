YouTube
    6-foot-long rat snake sneaks into bedroom, gets struck in AC’s compressor in Delhi

    New Delhi, June 30: A six-foot-long rat snake made its way into the bedroom of a family residing in Inderpuri in Delhi and got trapped inside the compressor of their air conditioner, according to NGO Wildlife SOS.

    It took one-hour for a team of rescuers to extricate the snake out of the compressor safely.

    Seeking reprieve from the soaring temperature, the snake wandered into a house in Inderpuri and slithered into the window air conditioner unit fitted in the bedroom, an official of Wildlife SOS said.

    he shocked family members reported the incident on Wildlife SOS helpline and a two-member team from the wildlife conservation NGO rushed to the location with rescue equipment and protective gear.

    This viral photo of Rainbow Snake will leave you mesmerisedThis viral photo of Rainbow Snake will leave you mesmerised

    "After a one-hour-long rescue operation, the rat snake was safely extricated out of the air conditioner and later released into its natural habitat," the official said.

    Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "Over the years, we have rescued snakes trapped in air conditioners, washing machines and even car engines. Snakes are ectotherms which means they need to use outside sources to regulate their body temperature. Therefore, on hot summer days, they seek out shade and cooler places to rest."

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 13:55 [IST]
