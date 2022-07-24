YouTube
    6 dead due to a blast in a businessman house in Bihar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: Six people died on Sunday after a house collapsed due to a blast inside the house of a firecracker businessman in Chhapra city in Saran district in Bihar.

    "Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called:," ANI News quoted Santosh Kumar, Saran SP, as saying.

    The firecracker businessman was identified as Shabir Hussain, according to a report on NDTV.

    The cops have said that the explosions were heard non-stop for an hour inside the house, which is located on the banks of a river, as per the reports in the Hindi media.

    X